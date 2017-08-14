FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in J C Penney Inc
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 7:13 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in J C Penney Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management

* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 850,000 shares in J C Penney Inc - SEC filing‍​‍​

* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Dominos Pizza Inc by 31.0 percent to 2.0 million shares - SEC filing‍​

* ‍Tiger Global Management - change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2wJDukF) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2r9xG3Q)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.