BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in J C Penney Inc

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management

* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 850,000 shares in J C Penney Inc - SEC filing‍​‍​

* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Dominos Pizza Inc by 31.0 percent to 2.0 million shares - SEC filing‍​

* ‍Tiger Global Management - change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2wJDukF) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2r9xG3Q)