BRIEF-Tiger Global Management Ups Share Stake In Pinduoduo, Dissolves Stake In Switch, Realreal and Pure Storage

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management LLC:

* TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN PINDUODUO INC TO 5.9 MILLION SPONSORED ADS FROM 2.2 MILLION SPONSORED ADS

* TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN MONGODB INC TO 1.9 MILLION CLASS A SHARES FROM 868,955 CLASS A SHARES - SEC FILING

* TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SWITCH INC

* TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN THE REALREAL INC

* TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PURE STORAGE INC

* TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN TWILIO INC BY 76.6 PERCENT TO 1.9 MILLION CLASS A SHARES

* TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Source for the quarter ended December 31, 2019: bit.ly/2USy3hS Source for the quarter ended September 30, 2019: bit.ly/32P1H7I