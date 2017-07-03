FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiger Synergy says unit entered into JV agreement
July 3, 2017 / 12:18 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tiger Synergy says unit entered into JV agreement

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Tiger Synergy Bhd:

* Upon execution of JVA, unit shall pay directly to CPMSB sum of 5 million rgt being consideration sum for entering into JVA

* Pembinaan Terasia, a unit of co, had on 30th june 2017 entered into a JV agreement with Credence Property Management

* Agreement for the purpose of undertaking a residential and/or commercial development project

* The estimated cost of the entire project is approximately rm36million Source text: [bit.ly/2uhlM6K] Further company coverage:

