April 29 (Reuters) - Tigers Realm Coal Ltd:

* 137KT OF COAL MINED DURING MARCH QUARTER VERSUS 288KT IN DEC QUARTER

* AS OF DATE ,NO DIRECT NEGATIVE IMPACT AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 2020, COAL SOLD IS 5 KT VERSUS 136 KT IN QUARTER ENDED DEC 2019

* MINING GUIDANCE FOR 2020 OF 550KT REMAINS

* SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2020 OF 665KT REMAINS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: