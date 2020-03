March 17 (Reuters) - TIH Ltd:

* SUPREME COURT OF JAPAN CONCLUDED RULING MADE BY TOKYO HIGH COURT CAN BE ADMITTED AND DISMISSED APPEAL BY TIHT

* JUDGMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT, DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER ACTION BY CO ON THIS MATTER

