March 13 (Reuters) - TIKEHAU CAPITAL SC:

* TIKEHAU CAPITAL AND SPRIM VENTURES JOIN FORCES TO LAUNCH VC INVESTMENT PLATFORM FOCUSED ON MED-TECH AND LIFE SCIENCE OUT OF SINGAPORE

* TOTAL COMMITTED CAPITAL FOR FUND AS OF ITS INITIAL CLOSING IS US$50 MILLION.