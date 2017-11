Nov 24 (Reuters) - TIKEHAU CAPITAL SC:

* BOND ISSUE OF TIKEHAU CAPITAL FOR AN AMOUNT OF 300 MILLION EUROS MATURING IN 6 YEARS

* ‍COMPLETED PLACEMENT OF A 300 MILLION EUROS BOND ISSUE MATURING IN NOVEMBER 2023​

* ‍INAUGURAL SENIOR UNSECURED BOND ISSUE HAS A FIXED ANNUAL COUPON OF 3%​

* ‍SETTLEMENT-DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR 27 NOVEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)