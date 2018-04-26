FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 8:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Tikehau Capital in talks over buying minority stake in Nexteam Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Tikehau Capital:

* Tikehau has entered into exclusive negotiations, for a minority stake acquisition, with Nexteam Group, a major supplier in the machining of complex parts and hard metals for the aerospace industry.

* Nexteam Group, which has operations in France, Poland, and Romania, is a French company specialising in precision engineering and the machining of hard metals for the aviation, aerospace, and defence sectors.

* Nexteam Group employs over 850 people, and generates annual revenues of c. €150 million. Its products are manufactured in six facilities in France, one facility in Poland, and one facility in Romania.

