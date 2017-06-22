FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2017

BRIEF-Tikehau, Italmobiliare make offer to buy Fondo Italiano d’Investimento

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Tikehau Capital/Italmobiliare:

* Tikehau Capital submits a joint offer with Italmobiliare to purchase Fondo Italiano d’Investimento –

* Italmobiliare, italian listed company, holds and manages a diversified portfolio of investments and equity interests worth more than 2 billion euros

* The JV aims at ensuring continued economic and strategic support to 23 medium–size Italian companies, in line with the project launched in 2010 by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti

* FII’s portfolio currently comprises minority stakes in 23 companies operating in diversified sectors, including manufacturing, food, services and IT industries, with strong revenues, growth trends and significant exposure on international markets

