Sept 9 (Reuters) -

* TIKTOK PARENT BYTEDANCE DISCUSSING WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT OPTIONS TO AVOID FULL SALE OF ITS U.S. OPERATIONS - WSJ

* U.S, BYTEDANCE TALKS TO AVOID FULL SALE OF TIKTOK'S U.S. OPERATIONS INCREASED URGENCY SINCE CHINA TOOK STEPS THAT MAKE SALE MORE DIFFICULT - WSJ Source text : on.wsj.com/3hhedEp