BRIEF-Tiktok Says Committed To User Data Security in India, Has Not Shared Info With Govts

June 30 (Reuters) -

* BYTEDANCE TEAM OF 2,000 IN INDIA COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT TO SHOW DEDICATION TO USER SECURITY, COMMITMENT TO INDIA OVERALL -TIKTOK

* TIKTOK STATEMENT COMES AFTER INDIA BANNED 59 MOSTLY CHINESE APPS AMID BORDER CRISIS

* TIKTOK HAS NOT SHARED ANY INFORMATION OF INDIAN USERS WITH ANY FOREIGN GOVERNMENT, INCLUDING CHINA -TIKTOK INDIA HEAD

* TIKTOK WILL NOT SHARE INDIAN USER INFORMATION IF REQUESTED BY GOVTS IN FUTURE -TIKTOK INDIA HEAD

* TIKTOK CONTINUES TO COMPLY WITH DATA PRIVACY, SECURITY REQUIREMENTS UNDER INDIAN LAW -TIKTOK INDIA HEAD