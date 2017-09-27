BRIEF-Tikvah Management increases stake in Seamless Distribution

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution Ab

* Changes to ownership in seamless

* Tikvah Management has, after being approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority in Sweden, exercised the option contract entered into with Fredell & Co in June 2017

* Following the transaction, Tikvah strengthens its ownership in Seamless, which amounts to 8,604,635 shares or 14.6 % of the votes. At the same time, Fredell & Co reduces its ownership to its original 3.9% of the votes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)