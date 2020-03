BRIEF-TIL Logistics Group Posts H1 Net Loss After Tax Of NZ$2.2 Mln

March 2 (Reuters) - TIL Logistics Group Ltd:

* H1 TOTAL REVENUE NZ$174.6 MILLION, DOWN 0.4%

* MAJOR FOCUS IN 2H20 WILL BE ON RESTRUCTURE AND TURNAROUND OF NEW TRANSPORT DIVISION,

* FY20 EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF NZ$23 MILLION TO NZ$24 MILLION

* IMPROVED 2H (CF WITH 1H20) ANTICIPATED WITH NEW PROJECT WORK IN SPECIALIST DIVISION, BENEFITS FROM FREIGHT DIVISION TURNAROUND

* START OF H2 HAS SEEN IMPACT OF CHINESE NEW YEAR AND CORONAVIRUS ON IMPORTS INTO NEW ZEALAND

* H1 NET LOSS AFTER TAX NZ$2.2 MILLION

* ASSUMES THERE IS NO MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM COVID-19 VIRUS ON FY20 EBITDA