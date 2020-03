March 26 (Reuters) - TIL Logistics Group Ltd:

* GIVEN LIKELY IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON BUSINESS, FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN.

* ADVISES THAT A NUMBER OF ITS BUSINESSES ARE CONSIDERED TO BE ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES AND WILL CONTINUE OPERATING