BRIEF-Tilly's Inc Q4 Sales $164.3 Million

March 12 (Reuters) - Tillys Inc:

* TILLY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $164.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $166.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01​

* ‍EXPECTS ITS Q1 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO RANGE FROM FLAT TO A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE INCREASE​

* ‍EXPECTS Q1 PER SHARE RESULTS TO RANGE FROM A LOSS OF $0.01 TO INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.03​