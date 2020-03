BRIEF-Tilly’S, Inc. Says Borrowed About $23.7 Mln Under Its Credit Facility

March 27 (Reuters) - Tillys Inc:

* TILLY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL ACTIONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* BORROWED ABOUT $23.7 MILLION UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITY

* FURLOUGHED ALL NON-MANAGEMENT STORE ASSOCIATES AND A PORTION OF ITS CORPORATE OFFICE STAFF

* TILLYS - ED THOMAS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ELECTED TO FORGO HIS SALARY FOR MONTH OF APRIL

* HEZY SHAKED, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER, HAS ELECTED TO FORGO HIS SALARY

* SUBSTANTIALLY CLOSED IRVINE, CALIFORNIA DISTRIBUTION CENTER

* SUBSTANTIALLY CLOSED IRVINE, CALIFORNIA DISTRIBUTION CENTER

* FURLOUGHED SIGNIFICANT MAJORITY OF DISTRIBUTION MANAGEMENT AND STAFF WORKING IN IRVINE, CALIFORNIA DISTRIBUTION CENTER