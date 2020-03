March 17 (Reuters) - Tillys Inc:

* TILLY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES COVID-19 ACTIONS; TEMPORARILY CLOSES ALL 239 STORES ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

* CLOSING ALL 239 OF ITS STORES ACROSS UNITED STATES EFFECTIVE AT END OF DAY TOMORROW, MARCH 18

* COMPANY EXPECTS THAT CLOSURE OF STORES WILL REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL AT LEAST MARCH 27, 2020

* NOT AWARE AT THIS TIME OF ANY CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 WITHIN OUR TILLYS FAMILY OF SEVERAL THOUSAND EMPLOYEES