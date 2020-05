May 26 (Reuters) - Tilray Inc:

* TILRAY® ANNOUNCES OPTIMIZATION PLAN FOR ADULT-USE FACILITIES IN CANADA

* TILRAY INC - TO CLOSE HIGH PARK GARDENS, LICENSED CANNABIS GREENHOUSE LOCATED IN LEAMINGTON, ONTARIO

* TILRAY INC - FACILITY CLOSURE EXPECTED TO YIELD $7.5 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED NET SAVINGS