March 13 (Reuters) - Tilray Inc:

* TILRAY - HAS PRICED $90.4 MILLION REGISTERED OFFERING CLASS 2 COMMON STOCK. PRE-FUNDED WARRANTS AT $4.76 PER SHARE AND ACCOMPANYING WARRANT