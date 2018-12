BRIEF-Tilray Canada-Entered Into Global Framework Agreement To Collaborate With Sandoz AG

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Tilray Canada Ltd:

* TILRAY CANADA - ENTERED INTO GLOBAL FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH SANDOZ AG TO INCREASE AVAILABILITY OF MEDICAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS ACROSS WORLD

* TILRAY CANADA - AGREEMENT REPRESENTS INTENTIONS OF TWO COS TO OPERATE IN JURISDICTIONS WHERE CANNABIS IS OR WILL BE APPROVED FOR MEDICAL PURPOSES

* TILRAY CANADA - SANDOZ AG MAY SUPPORT GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF TILRAY’S NON-SMOKABLE/NON-COMBUSTIBLE MEDICAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS

* TILRAY CANADA - TILRAY AND SANDOZ AG MAY CO-BRAND CERTAIN NON-SMOKABLE/NON-COMBUSTIBLE PRODUCTS

* TILRAY CANADA - TILRAY AND SANDOZ AG MAY COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP NEW MEDICAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS

* TILRAY CANADA - MAY SUPPLY NON-SMOKABLE/ NON-COMBUSTIBLE MEDICAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS, LICENSE RIGHTS TO AND FROM SANDOZ AG IN RELATION TO SUCH PRODUCTS