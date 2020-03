March 31 (Reuters) - Tilray Inc:

* TILRAY, INC. RELEASES 11 MILLION SHARES FROM LOCK-UP AGREEMENT

* TILRAY - BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED PRO RATA RELEASE OF 11 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS 2 COMMON STOCK HELD BY FORMER EQUITY HOLDERS OF PRIVATEER HOLDINGS, INC

* TILRAY INC - WAIVER AND RELEASE WILL TAKE EFFECT ON APRIL 3, 2020