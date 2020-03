BRIEF-Tilray Says Seeing Some Coronavirus Related Impact To Supply Of Branded Vape Hardware

March 2 (Reuters) - Tilray Inc:

* CO EXPECTS TO BECOME EBITDA POSITIVE IN Q4 2020 - EXEC, CONF CALL

* WILL EVALUATE OPPORTUNITIES TO MAKE DISCIPLINED STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS OR ENTER PARTNERSHIPS “ONLY WHERE WARRANTED” - EXEC, CONF CALL

* HAVE BEEN CONSERVATIVE IN FORECASTED DEMAND DUE TO A SLOW CONVERSION OF ILLICIT TO LEGAL MARKET - CFO, CONF CALL

* EXPECT TO BE CASH FLOW POSITIVE IN 2021 - CFO, CONF CALL

* TO RESERVE ADDITIONAL $37 MILLION IN Q1 RELATED TO AN AMENDMENT TO ABG DEAL - CFO, CONF CALL

* EXPECT TO SEE SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL MARKET IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR AND A SLOWER RAMP IN THE FIRST HALF - CEO, CONF CALL

* SLOWING DOWN INVESTMENTS IN U.S. CBD “UNTIL WE HAVE SOME SORT OF CLARITY FROM THE FDA” - CFO, CONF CALL

* SEEING SOME CORONAVIRUS IMPACT TO SUPPLY OF BRANDED VAPE HARDWARE - CEO, CONF CALL