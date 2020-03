BRIEF-Tilt Renewables Says Has Not Experienced Any Impact From Covid‐19 On Operational Asset Fleet, Generation Volume, Costs Or Revenue

March 25 (Reuters) - Tilt Renewables Ltd:

* HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY IMPACT ATTRIBUTABLE TO COVID‐19 PANDEMIC ON OPERATIONAL ASSET FLEET, GENERATION VOLUME, COSTS OR REVENUE

* CO CURRENTLY HAS TWO LARGE SCALE CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS IN PROGRESS REPRESENTING NEARLY A$1B OF TOTAL INVESTMENT

* CERTAIN ROUTINE MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES MAY WHERE REQUIRED BE DEFERRED

* MINOR DELAYS TO MANUFACTURING OF TURBINE COMPONENTS FOR WWF OBSERVED DUE TO MANUFACTURING SHUTDOWN IN CHINA DURING FEB, MAR

* CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES AT WWF NOT CONSIDERED ESSENTIAL SERVICE AND THEREFORE ON‐SITE ACTIVITIES WILL CEASE FOR AT LEAST FOUR WEEKS

* CONFIDENT THERE IS SUFFICIENT CONTINGENCY IN PROJECT SCHEDULE AND BUDGET TO ENSURE SHUTDOWN WILL NOT MATERIALLY AFFECT WWF PROJECT

* OFFTAKE AGREEMENTS FOR DDWF AND WWF PROJECTS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO BE AFFECTED