BRIEF-Tilt Renewables Updates On COVID-19 Impacts

March 26 (Reuters) - Tilt Renewables Ltd:

* FY20 EARNINGS EXPECTED TO BE UP TO NZ$1M LOWER THAN BOTTOM END OF UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NZ$118M - NZ$122M PROVIDED IN DEC

* TO DATE, TLT HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY IMPACT DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON OPERATIONAL ASSET FLEET, GENERATION VOLUME, COSTS OR REVENUE

* NOTES THAT FINAL FY EARNINGS RESULT WILL STILL BE CIRCA 16% ABOVE ORIGINAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR, WHEN ADJUSTED FOR SALE OF SNOWTOWN 2

* OPERATIONAL ASSETS IN AUSTRALIA & NZ ARE A ‘ESSENTIAL SERVICE’ & NOT SUBJECT TO LOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS

* ON-SITE CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES AT WWF WILL CEASE FOR A PERIOD OF AT LEAST FOUR WEEKS