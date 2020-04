BRIEF-Tim FY Net Profit Up At 19.6 Mln Zlotys

April 22 (Reuters) - Tim SA:

* FY REVENUE 890.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 830.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 32.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 19.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 19.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT DOES NOT RECORD ANY RISKS TO GROUP’S OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY

* SAYS IF PANDEMIC CONTINUES, IT MAY NEGATIVELY IMPACT GROUP'S FUTURE FINANCIAL SITUATION, LIQUIDITY AND FIN RESULTS