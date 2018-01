BRIEF-Timbercreek Financial secures upsized $400 mln revolving credit facility

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Timbercreek Financial Corp:

* ‍UNDER NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT, TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL IS PERMITTED TO BORROW UP TO $400 MILLION ON A REVOLVING BASIS​

* TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL SECURES UPSIZED $400 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL- ‍ON DECEMBER 21, 2017, CO ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF 10 LENDERS FOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES

* TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL- ‍COMMITMENTS OF LENDERS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED BY $100 MILLION BY WAY OF AN ACCORDION FEATURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: