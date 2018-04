April 24 (Reuters) - Timberland Bancorp Inc:

* TIMBERLAND BANCORP EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASES 36% TO $0.57 FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER OF 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.57

* NET INTEREST INCOME FOR CURRENT QUARTER INCREASED 14% TO $9.62 MILLION FROM $8.45 MILLION FOR COMPARABLE QUARTER

* Q2 OPERATING REVENUE ROSE 12 PERCENT TO $12.69 MILLION

* BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018