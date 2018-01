Jan 22 (Reuters) - Timberland Bancorp Inc:

* TIMBERLAND BANCORP EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASES 12% TO $0.48 FOR FIRST FISCAL QUARTER OF 2018

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO ANNOUNCED AN 18% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.13 PER COMMON SHARE​

* TIMBERLAND BANCORP - QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME FOR CURRENT QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $9.43 MILLION FROM $8.31 MILLION FOR COMPARABLE QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO​