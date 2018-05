BRIEF-Timberland Bancorp To Acquire South Sound Bank

May 23 (Reuters) - Timberland Bancorp Inc:

* TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF SOUTH SOUND BANK

* TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC - SOUTH SOUND BANK SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 904,918 SHARES OF TIMBERLAND COMMON STOCK AND $6.9 MILLION IN CASH

* TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC - PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TIMBERLAND’S EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE

* TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC - PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSE

* TIMBERLAND BANCORP - ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO'S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK