July 25 (Reuters) - Timberland Bancorp Inc

* Timberland Bank reports growing profitability for 2017’s third fiscal quarter:

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Timberland Bancorp Inc - Net interest income for current quarter increased 21% to $9.25 million from $7.62 million for comparable quarter one year ago

* Q3 operative revenue rose 20 percent to $12.4 million