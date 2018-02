Feb 26 (Reuters) - Time Dotcom Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 58.2 MILLION RGT‍​

* QTRLY REVENUE 234 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 221.6 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY PROFIT 114.5 MILLION RGT‍​

* DECLARED INTERIM ORDINARY AND A SPECIAL INTERIM (SINGLE TIER) DIVIDEND OF 5.30 SEN AND 11.90 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE RESPECTIVELY‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: