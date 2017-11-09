BRIEF-Time Inc reports qtrly ‍diluted EPS of $0.14​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Time Inc:
* Reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 revenue fell 9 percent to $679 million
* Management reaffirms 2017 outlook for adjusted OIBDA
* Qtrly diluted EPS $0.14
* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $0.36
* Expect revenue derived from digital and brand extensions and other sources to reach approximately $1 billion in 2017
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $693.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Restructuring and severance costs $26 million in Q3 of 2017
* Advertising revenues decreased $48 million, or 12 percent, in Q3 of 2017 from year-earlier quarter to $369 million
* U.S. dollar relative to British pound did not have a significant impact on advertising revenues for quarter ended September 30, 2017