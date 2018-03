March 28 (Reuters) - Time Out Group Plc:

* ‍FY GROUP REVENUE - INCREASED BY 19% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO £44.4M (2016: £37.1M)​

* ‍FY ADJUSTED EBITDA - LOSS OF £14.2M (2016: £10.6M)​

* ‍ENTERS NEW FINANCIAL YEAR IN STRONG POSITION WITH FURTHER PROGRESS ANTICIPATED THROUGHOUT 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)