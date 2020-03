BRIEF-Time Out Group Says Not Currently Possible To Quantify Full Trading Impact Of Virus Outbreak

March 23 (Reuters) - Time Out Group PLC:

* TIME OUT GROUP PLC - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* TIME OUT GROUP PLC - FY GROSS REVENUE INCREASING BY 58% TO £77.1M (2018: £48.8M)

* TIME OUT GROUP PLC - FY NET REVENUE BY 30% TO £63.3M (2018: £48.8M), DRIVEN BY TIME OUT MARKET EXPANSION

* TIME OUT GROUP PLC - FY GROUP GROSS PROFIT GROWTH OF 45%, FURTHER BENEFITTING FROM CONTINUED PROGRESSION OF GROSS MARGIN TO 73% (2018: 66%)

* TIME OUT GROUP PLC - FY GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, WITH A 42% YEAR-ON-YEAR IMPROVEMENT TO A £4.7M LOSS (2018: £8.1M LOSS)

* TIME OUT - COVID-19 HAS HAD A SIGNIFICANT EFFECT ON TRADING WITH TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ALL SIX TIME OUT MARKETS AND A SLOWING OF ADVERTISING REVENUES

* TIME OUT GROUP PLC - NOT CURRENTLY POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY FULL TRADING IMPACT OF VIRUS OUTBREAK

* TIME OUT GROUP PLC - GROUP HAS CASH RESERVES OF £11.4M, AS AT 29 FEBRUARY 2020 AND AN UNDRAWN DEBT FACILITY OF £18M