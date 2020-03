March 16 (Reuters) - Time Out Group PLC:

* COMPANY UPDATE

* NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS TRADING RELATED TO COVID‐19 OUTBREAKS

* ONLY IN VERY RECENT DAYS HAVE OBSERVED ANY CHANGE IN FOOTFALL TO TIME OUT MARKETS AND DELAYS TO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS DUE TO VIRUS

* HAVE TEMPORARILY CLOSED FIVE TIME OUT MARKETS IN LISBON AND USA AND AWAIT FURTHER ADVICE

* NOT CURRENTLY POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY FULL TRADING IMPACT OF COVID-19