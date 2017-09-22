FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Time says co is seeking amendment to credit agreement to extend maturity of revolving credit facility‍​
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2017 / 11:07 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Time says co is seeking amendment to credit agreement to extend maturity of revolving credit facility‍​

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Time Inc

* Time - is seeking amendment to credit agreement in order to extend maturity of revolving credit facility from April 2019 to Oct 2022 ‍​

* Time - in connection with amendment to credit agreement, intends to commence offering of up to $300.0 million in senior unsecured notes due 2025 - SEC filing

* Time Inc says re-affirming 2017 adjusted OIBDA outlook of at least $400 million with a plan to be flat year-over-year‍​

* Time Inc - ‍expects its cost savings and efficiency initiatives will offset advertising softness in Q3 - SEC filing​

* Time Inc - ‍ seeking an amendment to its credit agreement in order to extend maturity of its outstanding term “B” loan from April 2021 to October 2024​

* Time - ‍during Q3, experienced “softness” in both print & other advertising revenues and digital advertising revenues relative to expectations

* Time Inc - expects cost savings and efficiency initiatives will offset the advertising softness in the third quarter‍​

* Time-‍in July, received subpoena from enforcement division of sec requiring it to provide documents relating to certain goodwill and asset impairments

* Time Inc - ‍has identified, and is pursuing, divestiture opportunities with respect to several assets​

* Time Inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering, together with existing cash on hand to repay $200.0 million of term loan

* Time Inc - July’s subpoena from SEC also requires co to provide documents relating to some restructuring and severance costs

* Time Inc - ‍assets identified for potential divestiture at this time are Time Inc UK, time customer service - SEC filing

* Time Inc - ‍may announce a transaction as early as Q4 of 2017​ related to asset sale

* Time Inc - ‍assets identified for potential divestiture also include majority stake in Essence; and Sunset, Coastal Living and Golf brands​

* Time Inc - estimates assets identified for divestiture represent about $488 million, or 17%, of total revenue for 12-month ended June 30, 2017‍​

* Time Inc - ‍has not entered into any definitive agreements for assets identified for potential divestiture Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2wLjnB6] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.