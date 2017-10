Oct 11 (Reuters) - Time Inc

* Time - ‍ Enters amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 24, 2014 to extend maturity of revolving credit facility from June 2019 to Oct 2022​

* Time Inc - Amendment ‍reduces revolving credit commitments under revolving credit facility from $500.0 million to $300.0 million​

* Time Inc says amends ‍maturity of outstanding term 'B' loan from April 2021 to October 2024- SEC filing​