April 26 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc:

* TIME WARNER - DURING Q1 2018, CO REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH IRS APPEALS OFFICE REGARDING ITS REVIEW OF CERTAIN OPEN MATTERS IN CO’S 2005-2007 TAX RETURNS

* TIME WARNER SAYS RECOGNIZED TAX BENEFIT OF $266 MILLION IN Q1 DUE TO SETTLEMENT WITH IRS APPEALS OFFICE, INCLUDING RELATED INTEREST ACCRUALS