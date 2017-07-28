BRIEF-Time Watch Investments says GWG entered into multi-brand us distribution agreement

July 28 (Reuters) - Time Watch Investments Ltd

* GWG entered into multi-brand us distribution agreement with ILG

* Distribution agreement with ILG in relation to sale of products by ILG group to GWG on wholesale basis

* Expects transaction amount for transactions under distribution agreement for year ending 30 June 2018 will not exceed annual cap of HK$15.6 million

* TWB entered into packaging procurement agreement with Tremont in respect of packages and fixtures for a term of one year

* Expects transaction amount for transactions under packaging procurement agreement will not exceed annual cap of HK$23.4 million