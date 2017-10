Sept 13 (Reuters) - Time Watch Investments Ltd:

* Balco Switzerland buys watch movement pieces from FM Swiss worth about HK$32.7 million

* As sales declined for Balco watches during 6-mnth ended 31 Dec 2016, parties will cancel relevant purchase orders in consideration Source text: (bit.ly/2f4ov0M) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)