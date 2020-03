March 9 (Reuters) - Times China Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB42.43 BILLION VERSUS RMB34.38 BILLION

* BOARD PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB84.45 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.21 BILLION VERSUS RMB4.40 BILLION

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL ALSO HAVE A CERTAIN IMPACT ON GROUP