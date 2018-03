Feb 28 (Reuters) - Times China Holdings Ltd:

* FY CONTRACTED SALES FOR YEAR OF RMB41.63 BILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 41.9% AS COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR

* ‍PROFIT FOR YEAR OF RMB3.34 BILLION, UP 68.5%​

* FY TURNOVER FOR YEAR OF RMB23.11 BILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 42.6% AS COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR

* PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB41.43 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017.