May 29 (Reuters) - Times China Holdings Ltd:

* CSRC APPROVED APPLICATION OF GUANGZHOU TIMES HOLDINGS GROUP FOR ISSUE OF PUBLIC DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS

* COUPON RATE OF DOMESTIC BONDS IS 5.24% PER ANNUM FOR TERM OF 5 YEARS

* UNIT ISSUED DOMESTIC BONDS IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF RMB2.50 BILLION