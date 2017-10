BRIEF-Timken reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.68

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Timken Co

* Timken reports strong third-quarter 2017 results; raises full-year outlook

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.71 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 sales rose 17.3 percent to $771.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.58 to $2.63 excluding items

* Sees FY GAAP earnings per share $2.78 to $2.83

* Timken Co- ‍expects 2017 revenue to be up approximately 12 percent in total versus 2016​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.57, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $758.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S