March 19 (Reuters) - Timken Co:

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PERCENT

* IMPROVED 2018 OUTLOOK DRIVEN BY HIGHER DEMAND ACROSS INDUSTRIAL, OFF-HIGHWAY AND HEAVY TRUCK SECTORS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.32, REVENUE VIEW $3.31 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S