Nov 30 (Reuters) - TINC COMM VA:

* TINC ACQUIRES AN ADDITIONAL PARTICIPATION IN THE A11 HIGHWAY (BELGIUM)

* ‍TINC‘S PARTICIPATION IN A11 HIGHWAY INCREASES TO APPROX 39%​

* ‍ACQUISITION PRICE OF CIRCA EUR 20 MILLION FOR TINC'S ADDITIONAL PARTICIPATION​ Source text: bit.ly/2Agi0jA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)