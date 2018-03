BRIEF-TINC Announces Completion Of First Phase Of Capital Increase ‍​

March 26 (Reuters) - TINC COMM VA:

* FIRST PHASE OF PUBLIC OFFERING IN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED WITH ABOUT 85 PERCENT OF THE NEW SHARES SUBSCRIBED ‍​

* PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDERS, BELFIUS INSURANCE AND GIMV, EXERCISED ALL OF THEIR NON-STATUTORY PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS‍​

* REQUESTED FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY (FSMA) TO SUSPEND TRADE IN TINC SHARE ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS ON 26 MARCH 2018 UNTIL PUBLICATION OF FINAL RESULTS OF CAPITAL INCREASE

* DELIVERY OF THE NEW SHARES IS EXPECTED ON 28 MARCH 2018