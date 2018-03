March 13 (Reuters) - Tinc Comm Va:

* PUBLIC OFFERING TO SUBSCRIBE FOR MAX. 6,818,182 NEW SHARES IN SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

* CAPITAL INCREASE IN CASH WITH NON-STATUTORY PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR MAX. EUR 77,727,274.80

* ISSUE PRICE: EUR 11.40 PER NEW SHARE

* REQUEST FOR ADMISSION TO TRADING AND LISTING OF NEW SHARES ON REGULATED MARKET OF EURONEXT BRUSSELS