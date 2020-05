BRIEF-TINC Comm Partners With Macquarie Capital

May 19 (Reuters) - TINC Comm VA:

* ENTERED INTO A PARTNERSHIP WITH MACQUARIE CAPITAL ACCORDING TO WHICH TINC WILL HOLD A MINORITY ECONOMIC INTEREST IN AN IRISH PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP (PPP) OF SOCIAL HOUSING FACILITIES IN THE DUBLIN REGION (IRELAND)

* THE € 120 MILLION PROJECT IS AN AVAILABILITY-BASED PPP WITH A 25 YEAR CONTRACT TERM CONSISTING OF 6 SOCIAL HOUSING LOCATIONS (534 UNITS) ALL CLOSE TO DUBLIN ON THE EAST COAST OF IRELAND

* TINC’S INVESTMENT COMMITMENT OF IN TOTAL CA. € 16 MILLION WILL BE FUNDED AFTER AVAILABILITY OF THE PROJECT

* STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY POSITION: DEBT FREE AND SUFFICIENT CASH TO COVER ALL OUTSTANDING CONTRACTUAL INVESTMENT COMMITMENTS

* AVAILABILITY OF PROJECT IS SCHEDULED BY 2021, AFTER WHICH TINC’S MINORITY ECONOMIC INTEREST WILL BECOME MAJORITY INTEREST SUBJECT TO CONTRACTUALLY AGREED PARAMETERS

* DOES NOT EXPECT THE COVID-19 CRISIS TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON THE ANTICIPATED CASH FLOWS FROM ITS DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

* CONFIRMS THE PROJECTED SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTION OF € 0.51 PER SHARE FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR