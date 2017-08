June 30 (Reuters) - TINC COMM VA:

* INVESTS IN PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR REALISATION OF NEW A11 HIGHWAY

* ACQUIRES PARTICIPATION OF C. 23% IN A11 HIGHWAY

* ACQUISITION PRICE OF EUR 27.6 MILLION

* PARTNERSHIP, WITH FLEMISH REGION (AGENCY FOR ROADS AND TRAFFIC) AS CLIENT, INCLUDES DESIGN, BUILDING, FINANCING AND 30-YEAR MAINTENANCE OF HIGHWAY